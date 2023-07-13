Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Jamie Foxx finds lost purse, returns it to owner

Jamie Foxx, 55, was hospitalized in April due to an unspecified medical emergency.
Jamie Foxx, 55, was hospitalized in April due to an unspecified medical emergency.(AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (Gray News/TMX) – Actor Jamie Foxx was recently captured on video returning a woman’s lost purse in Chicago.

A video shared Monday on Instagram shows Foxx stepping back into a vehicle after interacting with a group of women in a pedicab in Chicago. The women can be heard saying, “Thank you, Jamie,” after he returned a lost purse to one of the women.

“Mom lost her bag in Chicago today Jamie fox [sic] found it and brought it to her and he said he feels good,” the video’s caption reads.

Foxx, 55, was hospitalized in April due to an unspecified medical emergency. “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” Foxx wrote on Instagram in early May.

Foxx’s next film, a comedy mystery titled “They Cloned Tyrone,” will be released on Netflix on July 21.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Jose Rios.
Man charged with murder after supposedly ‘driving at’ victims
Police lights.
Connecticut man dies from injuries suffered in Cape Cod hit-and-run
South Windsor police (file)
Audi driver killed in South Windsor crash following motor vehicle violation
Meteorologist Melissa Cole updates the weather for Thursday July 13. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: Heat, oppressive humidity... and, an ALERT for flooding concerns!
Alicia Morgan was wanted on multiple warrants from Windsor Locks, Vernon and Enfield police.
Windsor Locks police arrest woman on drug charges as she leaves Hartford Hospital

Latest News

Connecticut River debris - WFSB
Connecticut River expected to continue to rise today
Photos of flooding from Botticello Farms
Rising water levels in Connecticut River floods nearby farm
Unable to afford to replace the roof, 73-year-old Sharon Harris decided to replace a section of...
73-year-old gets free roof after replacing shingles on her own
The lawsuit also names Paier College of Art which is also owned by Bierbaum.
CT’s attorney general announces lawsuit against Stone Academy, Paier College owner