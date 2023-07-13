Man arrested for gas station armed robbery in Watertown

WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A New Haven man was charged with robbing a gas station in Watertown last month.

According to Watertown police, 22-year-old Thomas Brown and another suspect robbed the Shell Gas Station on Straits Turnpike on June 20 around 10:30 p.m.

Thomas Brown was arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a gas station in Watertown that happened on June 20. (Watertown police)

They said two men entered the store, pointed a gun at a victim, and stole cash.

Detectives said they were able to identify a potential vehicle that the suspects used.

They also worked with other police departments who have been investigating similar crimes. As a result, probable cause was developed for one of the suspects, Brown.

Multiple agencies helped in tracking down and arresting Brown on July 7, Watertown police said. They also said they were able to recover a gun.

Brown was charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree larceny.

He was arraigned in Waterbury Superior Court. His bond was set at $50,000.

Police continue to look for the second suspect.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.