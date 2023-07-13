Man arrested for pointing gun at woman during domestic violence incident

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - A man faces a list of charges for a domestic violence incident during which he pointed a gun at a woman in New London.

Derrick Bennett, 35, of Philadelphia, PA, is accused of assaulting his girlfriend on front of a child on Wednesday morning, according to New London police.

Derrick Bennett was accused of assaulting and pointing a gun at his girlfriend during a domestic violence incident in New London on July 12, according to police. (New London police)

Police said when they arrived on the scene, they set up a perimeter around a home.

However, Bennett fled the house before they got there.

Police said they had a description of him and a report that he was spotted in the area of Bank and Golden streets around 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

When they approached him, he fled on foot.

Officers were able to catch up with him and took him into custody without further incident.

Police said they recovered a gun and ammunition as part of their investigation.

Bennett was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of ammunition, negligent storage of a firearm, first-degree threatening, second-degree strangulation, third-degree assault, first-degree unlawful restraint, risk of injury to a minor, interfering with emergency 911 call, and interfering with police.

The victim suffered minor injuries, police said. The child in the home was not hurt.

Bennett was held on a $250,000 surety bond and scheduled for an arraignment in court on Thursday.

