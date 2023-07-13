Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Man arrested for pointing gun at woman during domestic violence incident

By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - A man faces a list of charges for a domestic violence incident during which he pointed a gun at a woman in New London.

Derrick Bennett, 35, of Philadelphia, PA, is accused of assaulting his girlfriend on front of a child on Wednesday morning, according to New London police.

Derrick Bennett was accused of assaulting and pointing a gun at his girlfriend during a...
Derrick Bennett was accused of assaulting and pointing a gun at his girlfriend during a domestic violence incident in New London on July 12, according to police.(New London police)

Police said when they arrived on the scene, they set up a perimeter around a home.

However, Bennett fled the house before they got there.

Police said they had a description of him and a report that he was spotted in the area of Bank and Golden streets around 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

When they approached him, he fled on foot.

Officers were able to catch up with him and took him into custody without further incident.

Police said they recovered a gun and ammunition as part of their investigation.

Bennett was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of ammunition, negligent storage of a firearm, first-degree threatening, second-degree strangulation, third-degree assault, first-degree unlawful restraint, risk of injury to a minor, interfering with emergency 911 call, and interfering with police.

The victim suffered minor injuries, police said. The child in the home was not hurt.

Bennett was held on a $250,000 surety bond and scheduled for an arraignment in court on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Rios.
Man charged with murder after supposedly ‘driving at’ victims
Police lights.
Connecticut man dies from injuries suffered in Cape Cod hit-and-run
South Windsor police (file)
Audi driver killed in South Windsor crash following motor vehicle violation
Thursday storms - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Heat, oppressive humidity... and, an ALERT for flooding concerns!
Alicia Morgan was wanted on multiple warrants from Windsor Locks, Vernon and Enfield police.
Windsor Locks police arrest woman on drug charges as she leaves Hartford Hospital

Latest News

Your Thursday morning update
Thomas Brown was arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a gas station in Watertown...
Man arrested for gas station armed robbery in Watertown
Thursday storms - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Heat, oppressive humidity... and, an ALERT for flooding concerns!
Eyewitness News Thursday morning