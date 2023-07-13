Summer Escapes
Paleontologists find massive dinosaur bones 50 million years older than the T-Rex

It’s a 3-foot-long leg bone from an acrocanthosaurus, a 38-foot-long carnivore, according to the Prince George’s County paleontologist.(WBAL via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAUREL, Md. (CNN) – A dinosaur bone found about three months ago in Maryland is from a giant creature that lived 50 million years before the T-Rex.

It’s a 3-foot-long leg bone from an acrocanthosaurus, a 38-foot-long carnivore, according to the Prince George’s County paleontologist.

Because fossils of other dinosaur species have been found at the site, it’s now classified as a “bone bed.”

It’s an exciting discovery for paleontologists because bone beds can provide a wealth of information about the animals and their environment.

The bones were found at Dinosaur Park, where miners first discovered fossils in the 1800s.

Copyright 2023 WBAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

