Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Powerball jackpot climbs to $875 million for Saturday after no winner in latest drawing

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. The Powerball jackpot soared to an estimated $875 million after no winning ticket was sold for the Wednesday, July 12, 2023, drawing. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot soared to an estimated $875 million after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing.

No ticket for Wednesday’s $750 million jackpot matched the white balls 23, 35, 45, 66, 67 and red Powerball 20.

The new jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is the third highest in the history of the game. Ticket buyers have a chance at either $875 million paid out in yearly increments or a $441.9 million one-time lump sum before taxes.

The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion Powerball last November.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 36 consecutive drawings.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Rios.
Man charged with murder after supposedly ‘driving at’ victims
Police lights.
Connecticut man dies from injuries suffered in Cape Cod hit-and-run
South Windsor police (file)
Audi driver killed in South Windsor crash following motor vehicle violation
Thursday storms - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Heat, oppressive humidity... and, an ALERT for flooding concerns!
Alicia Morgan was wanted on multiple warrants from Windsor Locks, Vernon and Enfield police.
Windsor Locks police arrest woman on drug charges as she leaves Hartford Hospital

Latest News

Actor Kevin Spacey looks on as he arrives at Southwark Crown Court, London, where he is charged...
Kevin Spacey says his sexual assault accuser was an intimate pal who had stabbed him in the back
Michael Schuls
Teen killed in sawmill accident saves his mother’s life
This photo provided by Hillsborough County, Fla., shows a sinkhole that in 2013 fatally...
A Florida sinkhole that claimed a man’s life in 2013 reopens, this time harmlessly
Your Thursday morning update