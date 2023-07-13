Water main break closes road in Vernon

VERNON, CT (WFSB) – A road is closed in Vernon as crews repair a water main break Thursday.

The town said the break is at South Frontage Road and Tunnel Road. Part of South Frontage is closed.

Tunnel Road is open as crews continue to work in the area.

“Motorists will not be able to turn from Tunnel onto South Frontage Road, or from South Frontage onto Tunnel,” town officials said.

About 600 Connecticut Water customers are affected, officials said.

“Connecticut Water and Connecticut DOT are coordinating on repairs and road closure matters,” said the town.

The intersection is exposed to be closed into the evening as repairs continue.

