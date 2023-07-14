Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

110 grams of crack cocaine and loaded firearms were found in a car in Waterbury

Luis Medina-Cuevas, 29, and Reymundo Carillo-Cordero, 49, were arrested for weapons in a motor...
Luis Medina-Cuevas, 29, and Reymundo Carillo-Cordero, 49, were arrested for weapons in a motor vehicle, theft of a firearm, etc.(Waterbury police)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police were patrolling the area of Baldwin Street due to recent weapons and narcotics complaints in the vicinity.

Officers conducted a motor vehicle stop upon observing a vehicle with a stolen marker plate on July 13 around 8:20 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Luis Medina-Cuevas, 29, and the passenger was identified as Reymundo Carillo-Cordero, 49, of Waterbury.

While conducting a search of their car, police found a loaded Glock 9MM firearm and a loaded Charter Arms .38 special firearm.

The Charter Arms firearm was confirmed as reported stolen out of Shelton, CT.

Additionally, officers located 110 grams of crack cocaine and $12,715.00 in U.S currency.

Neither of the vehicle occupants possessed a valid CT pistol permit.

Medina-Cuevas was placed under arrest for the following offenses: Weapons in a Motor Vehicle (2CTS), Illegal Sale/Transfer of a Pistol or Firearm, Theft of a Firearm, Possession of ½ ounce or more of Cocaine in Freebase Form and numerous motor vehicle related charged.

He was held by WPD on a 250K bond pending court arraignment today.

Carillo-Cordero was placed under arrest and charged with the following offenses: Weapons in a Motor Vehicle and Theft of a Firearm.

He was held by WPD on a 100K bond pending court arraignment today.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

melissa cole storm - WFSB
Technical Discussion: An Alert for potential severe storms and flooding rains
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the...
Lisa Marie Presley died from small bowel obstruction caused by bariatric surgery, coroner says
The lawsuit also names Paier College of Art which is also owned by Bierbaum.
CT’s attorney general announces lawsuit against Stone Academy, Paier College owner
A dock broke free from a marina as the Connecticut River continues to rise Wednesday.
Dock holding several boats breaks free from marina, floats down the Connecticut River
Generic school photo
Connecticut woman accused of sexually abusing a former student

Latest News

The body of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, was one of three found on Long Island’s Gilgo Beach in 2010.
Suspect taken into custody for Long Island killings; victims included Norwich woman
SCENE VIDEO: Suspect in Gilgo Beach killings arrested after more than a decade
melissa cole storm - WFSB
Technical Discussion: An Alert for potential severe storms and flooding rains
Generic police lights
Three suspects steal a woman’s car at gunpoint in Windsor Locks