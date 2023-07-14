110 grams of crack cocaine and loaded firearms were found in a car in Waterbury

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police were patrolling the area of Baldwin Street due to recent weapons and narcotics complaints in the vicinity.

Officers conducted a motor vehicle stop upon observing a vehicle with a stolen marker plate on July 13 around 8:20 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Luis Medina-Cuevas, 29, and the passenger was identified as Reymundo Carillo-Cordero, 49, of Waterbury.

While conducting a search of their car, police found a loaded Glock 9MM firearm and a loaded Charter Arms .38 special firearm.

The Charter Arms firearm was confirmed as reported stolen out of Shelton, CT.

Additionally, officers located 110 grams of crack cocaine and $12,715.00 in U.S currency.

Neither of the vehicle occupants possessed a valid CT pistol permit.

Medina-Cuevas was placed under arrest for the following offenses: Weapons in a Motor Vehicle (2CTS), Illegal Sale/Transfer of a Pistol or Firearm, Theft of a Firearm, Possession of ½ ounce or more of Cocaine in Freebase Form and numerous motor vehicle related charged.

He was held by WPD on a 250K bond pending court arraignment today.

Carillo-Cordero was placed under arrest and charged with the following offenses: Weapons in a Motor Vehicle and Theft of a Firearm.

He was held by WPD on a 100K bond pending court arraignment today.

