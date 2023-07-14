Answer Desk: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill

(WFSB) - The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill.

Opill will be available without a prescription at drug stores, grocery stores, and online in early 2024.

The manufacturer is determining the price and when it will be on shelves.

The over-the-counter Opill, also known as the “mini-pill” contains one hormone: progestin.

That makes it different from most other birth control pills, which contain both estrogen and progestin.

Because of this reason, there are very strict rules when it comes to taking the Opill, according to Dr. Amanda Rostkowski, with Women’s Health CT.

“So you need to take it at the exact same time every day. This particular pill, if you’re late by taking it, even as little as 3 hours, they recommend a backup method of contraception like condoms for a week after,” said Rostkowski.

How old do you have to be to buy it, and is it safe for everyone?

There is no age restriction to buy the pill, according to the FDA.

Dr. Rostkowski said it’s meant for those who have gotten their periods and are sexually active.

“It is very safe. It doesn’t have a lot of very worrisome side effects. Like even the pill our moms and grandmoms were on have risks of blood clots and stroke. This pill is very safe. I wouldn’t be worried from a side effect perspective,” Rostkowski said.

Women’s Health CT applauds the access women will now have to the pill but want to remind you it’s also best to ask an OB-GYN, a doctor or even a pediatrician about what is the right option for you.

This is not a one size fits all pill, they say.

