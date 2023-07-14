Changes coming to busy West Hartford intersection

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Some big changes are on the way to a busy area of West Hartford.

The intersection of North Main Street and Albany Avenue is a busy one, going right through Bishops Corner, an area packed with stores, restaurants, and grocery stores.

The goal is to improve the design and operations of the Bishop’s Corner intersection.

Improvements include crosswalks being made shorter, sidewalk shoulder improvements, and getting rid of the islands that add one more obstacles for walkers.

Tonight, an ask-and-answer Zoom meeting was full of questions and concerns, including the need for bike lanes.

Channel 3 caught up with Christine Robinson as she was trying to navigate her way through the intersection.

“I walk through this area almost on a daily basis,” Robinson said. “The walk sign usually didn’t come on. It used to, then it stopped. So I had to figure out for myself when it was safe to cross the street and I didn’t like how that felt.”

Christine thinks tonight’s community meeting was a good first step into improving the area and says for the most part drivers are mindful of pedestrians at the intersection.

Tonight’s meeting was just informational for the community and a complete intersection redesign has not been chosen.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can email or call the town of West Hartford until July 27.

