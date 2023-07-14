Summer Escapes
Channel 3 viewers send in storm videos, photos

By Marcy Jones and Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(WFSB) – Connecticut experienced heavy rain for the second time this week.

Channel 3 viewers sent in video and photos of what they saw early Friday morning.

Video from East Canaan showed frequent bright lightning.

Rain was also a concern. It fell heavier in some towns over others.

In Naugatuck, footage showed a lot of storm activity. The rain, mist and fog gave the sky an almost pinkish color, again with frequent lightning.

To submit photos, download the WFSB News App here.

Check out the forecast for the rest of Friday in Channel 3′s technical discussion here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

