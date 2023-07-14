Channel 3 viewers send in storm videos, photos

(WFSB) – Connecticut experienced heavy rain for the second time this week.

Channel 3 viewers sent in video and photos of what they saw early Friday morning.

Video from East Canaan showed frequent bright lightning.

Rain was also a concern. It fell heavier in some towns over others.

In Naugatuck, footage showed a lot of storm activity. The rain, mist and fog gave the sky an almost pinkish color, again with frequent lightning.

