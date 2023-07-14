CT man arrested for making online threat toward Florida’s governor
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A man from Shelton faces charges for threatening to kill Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Brendan Hughes, 22, was charged with second-degree threatening, according to Shelton police.
Hughes was arrested on Friday.
Shelton police said they received a call from Florida Law Enforcement about an online threat made toward DeSantis on Twitter.
They said the threat stated “I’m going to kill Ron Desantis with a gun.”
Hughes was held on a $1,000 bond and brought to Derby Court for arraignment.
