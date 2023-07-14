Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

CT man arrested for making online threat toward Florida’s governor

By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A man from Shelton faces charges for threatening to kill Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Brendan Hughes, 22, was charged with second-degree threatening, according to Shelton police.

Brendan Hughes is accused of posting a threat on Twitter to kill Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Brendan Hughes is accused of posting a threat on Twitter to kill Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.(Shelton police)

Hughes was arrested on Friday.

Shelton police said they received a call from Florida Law Enforcement about an online threat made toward DeSantis on Twitter.

They said the threat stated “I’m going to kill Ron Desantis with a gun.”

Hughes was held on a $1,000 bond and brought to Derby Court for arraignment.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

tracking more possible storms on Friday night - WFSB
Technical Discussion: An Alert for potential severe storms and flooding rains
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the...
Lisa Marie Presley died from small bowel obstruction caused by bariatric surgery, coroner says
The lawsuit also names Paier College of Art which is also owned by Bierbaum.
CT’s attorney general announces lawsuit against Stone Academy, Paier College owner
Generic school photo
Connecticut woman accused of sexually abusing a former student
A dock broke free from a marina as the Connecticut River continues to rise Wednesday.
Dock holding several boats breaks free from marina, floats down the Connecticut River

Latest News

Generic Police Lights
Derby police make deadly hit-and-run arrest
tracking road conditions - WFSB
Flooding concerns continue following Friday storms
tracking more possible storms on Friday night - WFSB
Technical Discussion: An Alert for potential severe storms and flooding rains
Maureen Brainard-Barnes
Suspect taken into custody for Long Island killings; victims included Norwich woman