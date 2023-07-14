Derby police make deadly hit-and-run arrest

DERBY, CT (WFSB) – Police made an arrest for a deadly hit-and-run that happened in Derby.

The crash happened December 15, 2022, on Division Street.

A pedestrian was struck by a driver. They died in the hospital eight days later, police said.

Police identified the victim as 61-year-old John Jepson.

According to police, 20-year-old Antonio Pereira, of Bridgeport, struck Jepson and fled the scene.

Pereira turned himself in Friday on an active arrest warrant.

Pereira was charged with evading responsibility resulting in death and operating a motor vehicle without a driver’s license.

Police said Pereira posted a $50,000 bond and is due in Derby court on July 27.

