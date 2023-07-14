Summer Escapes
FAMILY FRIDAY: Mid-July summer fun
By WFSB Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(WFSB) - The weekend is here and if you’re looking for something to do, there’s endless summer fun happening right in our state. Here are a few ways to get out and enjoy family time.

Life. Be in it. Extravaganza

  • July 12 – 15
  • Mill Pond Park, Newington
  • Friday: 5pm – 10pm
  • Saturday: 10am – 9pm
  • Train rides, beer & wine garden, food truck festival & more
  • Fireworks show: Saturday at 9:30pm

Teddy Bear Festival

  • Saturday, July 15
  • Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo
  • 10:00am – 3:00pm
  • Bring your favorite teddy bear!
  • Visit the Teddy Bear Clinic
  • Free giveaways while supplies last

Open Barn at Shepard Meadows Equestrian Center

  • Saturday, July 15
  • 733 Hill Street, Bristol, CT
  • 12:00pm – 3:00pm
  • Tour the new barn & learning center
  • Free with light refreshments available

For the Love of Horses

  • Saturday, July 15
  • Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary, Newtown
  • 9:00am – 12:00pm
  • Free event for all ages
  • 9:45am Guided Trail Ride

