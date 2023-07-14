Family Friday: Mid-July Summer fun
(WFSB) - The weekend is here and if you’re looking for something to do, there’s endless summer fun happening right in our state. Here are a few ways to get out and enjoy family time.
- July 12 – 15
- Mill Pond Park, Newington
- Friday: 5pm – 10pm
- Saturday: 10am – 9pm
- Train rides, beer & wine garden, food truck festival & more
- Fireworks show: Saturday at 9:30pm
- Saturday, July 15
- Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo
- 10:00am – 3:00pm
- Bring your favorite teddy bear!
- Visit the Teddy Bear Clinic
- Free giveaways while supplies last
Open Barn at Shepard Meadows Equestrian Center
- Saturday, July 15
- 733 Hill Street, Bristol, CT
- 12:00pm – 3:00pm
- Tour the new barn & learning center
- Free with light refreshments available
- Saturday, July 15
- Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary, Newtown
- 9:00am – 12:00pm
- Free event for all ages
- 9:45am Guided Trail Ride
