Family Friday: Mid-July Summer fun

The weekend is here and if you're looking for something to do, there's endless summer fun happening right in our state. Here are a few ways to get out and enjoy family time.

Life. Be in it. Extravaganza

July 12 – 15

Mill Pond Park, Newington

Friday: 5pm – 10pm

Saturday: 10am – 9pm

Train rides, beer & wine garden, food truck festival & more

Fireworks show: Saturday at 9:30pm

Teddy Bear Festival

Saturday, July 15

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo

10:00am – 3:00pm

Bring your favorite teddy bear!

Visit the Teddy Bear Clinic

Free giveaways while supplies last

Open Barn at Shepard Meadows Equestrian Center

Saturday, July 15

733 Hill Street, Bristol, CT

12:00pm – 3:00pm

Tour the new barn & learning center

Free with light refreshments available

For the Love of Horses

Saturday, July 15

Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary, Newtown

9:00am – 12:00pm

Free event for all ages

9:45am Guided Trail Ride

