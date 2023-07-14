Flood damage causes local farms to take big losses

(WFSB) - Farms in Connecticut are taking big losses due to crops that have drowned in the flash floods earlier this week.

Farmers are reaching out asking for support due to a large loss of product revenue.

Part of Kayshetta Farms, was washed away due to the flash floods.

There may be more to come. In the meantime, the state is trying to see what it can do to help distressed farmers.

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz and Department of Agriculture Commissioner Brian Hulburt met with about a dozen farmers from Connecticut on Friday.

They listened to stories of great loss and saw firsthand what is left of more than 2,000 acres state wide, destroyed by flood waters.

“Farming is a big part of state’s economy, a $4 billion industry for us. More than 20,000 people are employed and it is now ‘go time,’” Bysiewicz said.

The farmers share that concern and passion.

Flood waters have drowned out many crops.

“This is going to affect us big time. We’ve got about 400 acres of grain/corn that we would take in produce and sell back to farmers. They will have to outsource that,” said Louis Lipton of Pleasant View Farms in Somers.

Government officials will make the call in the coming days.

The hope is there will be government money to help farmers deal with financial loss.

With little or no product, there is little to no revenue and no money to pay the more than 20,000 farm workers in Connecticut.

“We’ve got to make sure that our men and women farmers can manage through this and reach the other side,” said Hurlburt.

A lot of farmers are comparing this flood to what happened several years ago.

They said they came through that and were able to flourish and that is certainly what they are hoping can happen again.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.