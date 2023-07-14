Flooding concerns continue along the shoreline following overnight storms

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Heavy rain once again pummeled Connecticut.

Channel 3′s meteorologists tracked heavy rain during the early morning hours of Friday.

The Early Warning Weather Tracker journeyed from Old Saybrook to the New Haven area along Interstate 95. Rain in the Old Saybrook area made for some hazardous driving conditions during the 4 a.m. hour.

By 6 a.m., blue sky and dry blacktop could be seen on the trip to New Haven.

The early morning rain renewed flooding concerns that popped up earlier this week. Storms deposited heavy rain Sunday into Monday and kept flood warnings up for the state’s rivers for most of the week.

