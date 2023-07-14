Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Flooding concerns continue along the shoreline following overnight storms

By Cassidy Williams and Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Heavy rain once again pummeled Connecticut.

Channel 3′s meteorologists tracked heavy rain during the early morning hours of Friday.

The Early Warning Weather Tracker journeyed from Old Saybrook to the New Haven area along Interstate 95. Rain in the Old Saybrook area made for some hazardous driving conditions during the 4 a.m. hour.

By 6 a.m., blue sky and dry blacktop could be seen on the trip to New Haven.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

The early morning rain renewed flooding concerns that popped up earlier this week. Storms deposited heavy rain Sunday into Monday and kept flood warnings up for the state’s rivers for most of the week.

Keep track of the forecast with the technical discussion from Channel 3′s meteorologists here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: An *Alert* for potential severe storms & flooding rains!
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the...
Lisa Marie Presley died from small bowel obstruction caused by bariatric surgery, coroner says
The lawsuit also names Paier College of Art which is also owned by Bierbaum.
CT’s attorney general announces lawsuit against Stone Academy, Paier College owner
A dock broke free from a marina as the Connecticut River continues to rise Wednesday.
Dock holding several boats breaks free from marina, floats down the Connecticut River
Connecticut River debris - WFSB
Connecticut River expected to continue to rise today

Latest News

A traffic alert has been issued.
Route 9 south in Cromwell reopens following crash
I-95 Branford backup - WFSB
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-95 backed up in Branford
I-95 Branford backup - WFSB
I-95 south congested in Branford following two-vehicle crash
Tractor trailer rollover closes highway ramp in South Windsor.
Highway ramp reopens in South Windsor after tractor trailer rollover