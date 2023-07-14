Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

FTC reportedly opens investigation of ChatGPT creator OpenAI over consumer protection issues

FILE - The ChatGPT app is displayed on an iPhone in New York, May 18, 2023.
FILE - The ChatGPT app is displayed on an iPhone in New York, May 18, 2023.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has launched an investigation into ChatGPT creator OpenAI and whether the artificial intelligence company violated consumer protection laws by scraping public data and publishing false information through its chatbot, according to reports in the Washington Post and the New York Times.

The agency sent OpenAI a 20-page letter requesting detailed information on its AI technology, products, customers, privacy safeguards and data security arrangements, according to the reports. The FTC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The FTC’s move represents the most significant regulatory threat so far to the nascent but fast-growing AI industry, although it’s not the only challenge facing these companies. Comedian Sarah Silverman and two other authors have sued both OpenAI and Facebook parent Meta for copyright infringement, claiming that the companies’ AI systems were illegally “trained” by exposing them to datasets containing illegal copies of their works.

On Thursday, OpenAI and The Associated Press announced a deal under which the AI company will license AP’s archive of news stories.

Most Read

Jose Rios.
Man charged with murder after supposedly ‘driving at’ victims
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said heavy rain is expected on Friday. Strong/severe storms are...
Technical Discussion: An *Alert* for potential severe storms & flooding rains!
Police lights.
Connecticut man dies from injuries suffered in Cape Cod hit-and-run
South Windsor police (file)
Audi driver killed in South Windsor crash following motor vehicle violation
Alicia Morgan was wanted on multiple warrants from Windsor Locks, Vernon and Enfield police.
Windsor Locks police arrest woman on drug charges as she leaves Hartford Hospital

Latest News

Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said heavy rain is expected on Friday. Strong/severe storms are...
Technical Discussion: An *Alert* for potential severe storms & flooding rains!
FILE - Actors and comedians Tina Fey, center, and Fred Armisen, right, join striking members of...
Hollywood actors join screenwriters in historic industry-stopping strike as contract talks collapse
Debris in the Connecticut River could pose danger to boaters
Debris in the Connecticut River could pose danger to boaters
Birth control pill available over-the-counter
Answer Desk: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill
FILE - Protesters hold signs as they march during a protest over the death of George Floyd in...
Judge approves Minneapolis police reform deal forged after George Floyd’s killing