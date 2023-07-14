Health officials warn of ‘greater than expected’ overdoses in New Haven County

NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT (WFSB) - A “greater than expected” number of crack cocaine and cocaine-related overdoses has state public health officials sounding the alarm.

All happened in New Haven County during the first two weeks of July.

Officials reported 16 fatal overdoses in 11 days, an unusually high number of cases, according to the Department of Public Health.

Those same officials believe the cocaine may have had fentanyl in it, and are telling people and law enforcement agencies, it’s a good idea to have Narcan nearby.

Ten of the 16 overdoses were in the city of New Haven, the rest in surrounding towns and cities.

All of the overdoses were men. Fifteen of them were men in their 40s through 60s. One was 19 years old.

DPH’s commissioner said there are several ways they are trying to get a handle on this.

“Always looking at the reactive interventions where in this situation, we’re trying to alert people of a drug that’s out there and respond to something we see happens. One step back from that, trying to get people to use safely if they’re going to use. That’s the harm reduction we talk about, needle exchange, syringe exchange, Narcan, safe smoking kits,” said DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD.

The Department of Public Health said they have many programs focused on drug prevention. For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.