Man is arrested for sex crimes against a juvenile

NORFOLK, CT (WFSB) - Police received a complaint from a concerned citizen, who stated that her friend was being sexually abused by an older male.

After the report was placed on July 6, police investigated and determined that Nathaniel Hugh Orkney, 22, had sexual intercourse with a juvenile.

They located Orkney on July 13 in the parking lot of his apartment complex where he was subsequently taken into custody.

He was held on a $50,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear at GA 18 Torrington on July 14.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.