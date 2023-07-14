Pediatrician accused of sexually assaulting a patient during medical exam

BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) – A Branford pediatrician is accused of sexually assaulting a patient during a medical exam, according to police.

Police said Dr. Michael Sheehan was arrested Friday and charged with sexual assault second-degree.

“Sheehan allegedly sexually assaulted a 20-year-old female patient during a scheduled medical examination,” Branford police said.

An investigation was conducted by the Branford Police Department Detective Division.

Sheehan has worked for Branford Pediatric & Adolescents since July 1, 2008, said police. He worked in the Clinton and Branford offices.

Police said Sheehan posted a $100,000 bond and is set to appear in New Haven court on August 1.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to email Branford Police Sergeant Clerkin at mclerkin@branfordpolice.com.

