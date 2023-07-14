Police: Man shot in Ansonia

ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a shooting in Ansonia Friday afternoon.

A man was shot on Hodge Avenue, according to police. It happened around 1:40 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

He was found in the driveway of a home at 126 Hodge Ave, police said.

Police said the victim is in the hospital, but did not comment on the extent of his injuries.

