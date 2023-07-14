Summer Escapes
Police: Man shot in Ansonia

Shooting investigation on Hodge Avenue in Ansonia
Shooting investigation on Hodge Avenue in Ansonia(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a shooting in Ansonia Friday afternoon.

A man was shot on Hodge Avenue, according to police. It happened around 1:40 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

He was found in the driveway of a home at 126 Hodge Ave, police said.

Police said the victim is in the hospital, but did not comment on the extent of his injuries.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

