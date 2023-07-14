SOMETHING’S COOKING: Southern charm at The Blue Hound Cookery & Taproom

IVORYTON, CT (WFSB) - A husband and wife from Connecticut are bringing a taste of the south back home to New England.

Walking inside the kitchen of the Blue Hound Cookery & Taproom, every customer is transported to New Orleans.

This top-notch creole restaurant is actually right here in Connecticut! Connecticut natives Tracy and Matt Carroll opened the Blue Hound after two decades running restaurants in North Carolina.

Matt trained under an amazing creole chef and was pumped to bring the style to his home state!

“It was a challenge, and it was an opportunity,” said Tracy. “We got to teach people a little more about creole food.”

They opened the Blue Hound just steps from the Ivoryton Playhouse in 2013 and named it after their precious pooches.

Matt and Tracy recommend trying the fried chicken with pancetta cheddar sauce.

“We soak it in buttermilk overnight which is a large component and the breading that I use which is from the south that I don’t share with other people,” said Matt. “So you’ll some of your secrets but not all of them.”

Matt’s fried green tomatoes are equally awesome, and his Voo Doo barbecue sauce with a worcestershire and beer base is unmatchable.

No one in Connecticut makes the creole staple jambalaya quite like the Blue Hound!

“In most cases, jambalaya is made in a pot all thrown in together cooked for a long time,” said Matt. “I was taught how to do jambalaya ala carte, so we can manipulate the dish any way you’d like.”

Along with their great food, Matt and Tracy are proud to import a little southern charm back home to New England!

