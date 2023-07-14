Suspect taken into custody for Long Island killings; victims included Norwich woman

NEW YORK, NY (WFSB) - A suspected serial killer was taken into custody on Friday in connection with the Gilgo Beach murders, according to a law enforcement official.

The suspect was identified as Rex Heuermann, according to CBS New York.

The victims included Maureen Brainard-Barnes of Norwich. Investigators said she was one of the three victims found on Long Island’s Gilgo Beach in Dec. 2010.

The remains of 11 people in all were found in 2010 and 2011. A number of them were discovered along a stretch of Ocean Parkway.

The suspect was taken into custody in Massapequa late Thursday. Investigators were at a home connected to the case on Friday, the official said. The official was not authorized to publicly discuss details of the investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The case had many investigators at a standstill due to a variety of conflicting information.

Most of the victims were young women who had been sex workers.

The case remained unsolved for more than a decade despite several experienced investigators working to determine the why and how.

Last year, an interagency task force was formed with investigators from the FBI, as well as state and local police departments, aimed at solving the case.

The formation of the Gilgo Beach Task Force represented a renewed commitment to investigating the unsolved killings of mostly young women whose skeletal remains were found along a highway on Long Island, Suffolk County police commissioner Rodney Harrison said.

The disappearance of Shannan Gilbert in 2010 triggered the hunt that exposed the larger mystery.

Gilbert, a 24-year-old sex worker, vanished after leaving a client’s house on foot in the seafront community of Oak Beach. She disappeared into the marsh.

Months later, a police officer and his cadaver dog were looking for her body in the thicket along nearby Ocean Parkway when they happened upon the remains of a different woman. Within days, three other bodies were found, all within a short walk of one another.

By spring 2011, the number of victims climbed to 10 sets of human remains, those of eight women, one man and one toddler. Some were later linked to dismembered body parts found elsewhere on Long Island, which made for a puzzling crime scene that stretched from a park near the New York City limits to a resort community on Fire Island and out to far eastern Long Island.

Gilbert’s body was found in Dec. 2011, about 3 miles east of where the other 10 sets were discovered.

In talking about the bodies near Gilgo Beach, investigators had said several times over the years that it was unlikely one person killed all the victims.

News of a suspect being taken into custody came a day after New York State Police responded to a report of skeletal remains found in a wooded area off the Southern State Parkway in Islip.

Police planned a briefing near the site on Friday afternoon. It wasn’t immediately clear if those remains were linked to the Gilgo Beach case.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.