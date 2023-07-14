Three suspects steal a woman’s car at gunpoint in Windsor Locks

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Police responded to an intersection on Route 75 where a victim’s car was stolen at gun point.

The victim stated that on July 13 around 10 p.m. while en route to the post office the driver of a car, possibly a blue Acura sedan, bumped her car from behind.

The victim’s car was identified as a 2020 Infinity QX80.

When the victim stopped her car to inspect the minor damage, a man exited his sedan and approached her.

The victim said that she was going to call the police while walking back to her car when two men with handguns grabbed and dragged her toward their car.

She said they roughly placed a handgun to her temple and another into her left torso.

According to the victim, one of the attackers said ‘if you scream, I’ll kill you.’

The third man then got into the driver’s side of the victim’s car and drove off toward Suffield.

All three men took the Infinity, blue sedan, and a white Honda Civic, leaving the victim stranded.

After police arrived, the victim described one suspect as a black male and the others remain unidentified with no further descriptions at this time.

The victim said that a variety of personal items and cash were in the stolen Infinity.

A tracker was on-board the Infinity which was followed by police.

The vehicle came to rest on Richards Street in New Britain and was found unoccupied.

New Britain police recovered the vehicle which was towed back to WLPD for processing.

The victim did have a small laceration at her left temple but otherwise refused medical attention.

