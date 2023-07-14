Town beaches closed in Madison as debris cleanup continues

MADISON, CT (WFSB) - Cleanup is underway at beaches by the shoreline.

Flood waters upstream took out many docks and trees along with it. They have landed on some popular beaches.

Town beaches are closed Friday in Madison.

Crews have been working all day to clean up debris.

Department of public works, buildings and grounds crews have been cleaning up since early Friday morning.

Crews made multiple runs to the dump with trucks full of trees, tree trunks, and branches.

Some people even picked up trash that’s washed ashore.

To keep people safe, there is no swimming or boat launching at the Surf Club, West Wharf and East Wharf.

Beach goers had to make other plans but said it is nice the town is making the effort to clear the debris.

“It’s still nice, watching them clean it up and get everything back to normal,” said Hal Stephens of Madison.

“It’s alarming, it’s sad. This is supposed to be the best time of the year in Madison. We pride ourselves on how clean and pristine our beaches are, and then out of the blue to look out yesterday morning, at 9 a.m. have it be perfect and then quarter of 11 trees washing up ashore,” said Austin Hall, Director of Beach and Recreation for Madison.

In terms of state beaches, DEEP said it’s aware of the significant debris and is assessing the situation and developing cleanup plans.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.