Victim of viral Kia/Hyundai Tik-Tok theft in New Haven speaks out

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - As Kia and Hyundai thefts continue across the country, a New Haven woman is seeking answers after her Hyundai was stolen this week.

She tells Channel 3 that her car and privacy have been invaded after she was taunted on social media.

Every morning when she wakes up, Monica Allen sounds her car alarm to make sure it’s safe and sound.

“It’s a routine for me to hit my alarm. I know it’s on the street. I know it’s there,” Allen said.

On Tuesday morning, there was no alarm.

“I Looked out the window, but I didn’t hear it. There was one space gone, so I didn’t know what to do,” said Allen.

Her car was found the next day at a parking lot in Hamden, but it looked nothing like it did before.

“My bumper is off unless I zip-tie it,” Allen explained. “My ignition is busted, and the whole side of my car is dented.”

But it was what happened after her car was found that shocked her.

She received several Facebook messages from a man she never met.

He sent her screenshots of her car posted on the “ctkiaboyz” Instagram page.

“The man was like, ‘The Kia Boyz are watching you,’” Allen said. “I was like, ‘What do you mean they’re watching me?’”

At this point, she felt her car and privacy had been invaded.

The Instagram page had multiple pictures and videos of her car being driven by what New Haven police say are a group of minors.

Allen realized she was one of many victims of the Kia challenge, a Tik-Tok trend of several Kia and Hyundai thefts.

“They think it’s cool. It’s not cool. You’re stealing someone’s property,” Allen said.

When Monica brought her story to the New Haven Police Department, they said they’d investigate the incident, but according to state law, there’s not much they can do.

While Governor Lamont recently signed legislation making juvenile arrests and proceedings more effective, including increasing the time youth can be held and GPS monitoring for a minor charged with a second motor vehicle offense, Allen believes there should be more.

“I don’t want to see the kids locked up, but if that’s what it’s going to take to understand what you did, then by all means,” Allen said.

Attorney General Tong has also launched a consumer investigation into Hyundai and Kia thefts.

