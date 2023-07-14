Water from the Connecticut River spills into Middletown’s Harbor Park

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Water from the Connecticut River is still spilling out into Middletown’s Harbor Park.

It’s raising concerns about possible damage to the park and to a historic building along the river.

For days, the walkways at Harbor Park have been covered in water from the Connecticut River, leaving parkgoers wondering what city leaders have done to minimize the damage.

“I’ve lived in Middletown my whole life, I’m 23 years old and I’ve never seen the river this bad,” said Sofian Albayati of Middletown.

Neither have other people who live nearby.

Despite caution tape blocking the parking lots, a seemingly endless stream of cars pulled off to the side of the road. Drivers got out to take pictures and gawk at the flooding.

“It’s shocking for me and I’m sure it’s shocking for other residents,” said Albayati.

Docks are twisted, benches partially submerged, and walkways impassable, unless you’re willing to get a little wet.

“Something has to be done about it,” Albayati said.

“We’re ready for water damage,” said Gene Nocera, City Council Majority Leader for Middletown.

Nocera said steps have been taken to minimize damage to the park and to a historic building along the waterfront.

“The first floor is all cement now and we have metal framing and cement type drywall,” said Nocera.

He said as crews have been renovating it, they’ve made adjustments to make the building more flood resistant, like moving the electrical equipment to the upper floors.

“Maybe down the road we have to think of some other dramatic ways, but right now we feel we have the plan, we really significantly have the plan to protect that area and to develop that area,” Nocera said.

Nocera said this is an example of those plans working.

He said once all this water recedes, there shouldn’t be much damage left behind, helping lower the city’s price tag for repairs.

