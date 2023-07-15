Summer Escapes
4 people shot in Hartford

5 people have been shot in Hartford, according to police.
5 people have been shot in Hartford, according to police.
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - 4 people have been injured by gunshots in Hartford, according to police.

Hartford Police say four people have been shot on Maple Ave.

They could not provide details on the extent of the victim’s injuries but did say this incident is fatal.

Police will be holding a press conference to provide more details at 6:15 PM.

This story is breaking, stay with Channel 3 for updates.

