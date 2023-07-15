4 people shot in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - 4 people have been injured by gunshots in Hartford, according to police.

Hartford Police say four people have been shot on Maple Ave.

They could not provide details on the extent of the victim’s injuries but did say this incident is fatal.

Police will be holding a press conference to provide more details at 6:15 PM.

This story is breaking

