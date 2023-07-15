Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Amtrak train derails after colliding with semi in Florida

A train carrying more than 100 passengers and crew derailed Friday night due to an accident with a semi-truck hauling cars. (WFTS)
By WFTS Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFTS) - An Amtrak train carrying more than 170 passengers derailed near Lakeland, Florida Friday night.

The passenger train collided with a semitruck hauling cars.

Lakeland Fire Battalion Chief Jason Bugsby reported the traveling eastbound from Miami and had stopped in Tampa, with New York as its destination.

Bugsby said there as 163 passengers and 10 crew members on board at the time of the derailment.

Seven passengers sustained injuries, and everyone had to be evacuated after the partial derailment.

“We had approximately 1,600 gallons of diesel fuel in the front engine that made the initial contact with the semi,” Bugsby said.

Investigators aren’t sure why the truck paused on the train tracks.

The railroad worked to shuttle passengers to a nearby shelter.

The Polk County Sheriff had asked motorists to avoid the area near the derailment site.

Copyright 2023 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Sheehan
Pediatrician accused of sexually assaulting a patient during medical exam
The family of a woman killed by lawnmower calls for an investigation.
Woman found dead after lawn mower runs over her in park
Technical Discussion: Another *Alert* For Tomorrow With More Flooding Concerns!
Technical Discussion: Another *Alert* For Tomorrow With More Flooding Concerns!
Maureen Brainard-Barnes
Suspect taken into custody for Long Island killings; victims included Norwich woman
Brendan Hughes is accused of posting a threat on Twitter to kill Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
CT man arrested for making online threat toward Florida’s governor

Latest News

FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in the...
Israel’s Netanyahu is rushed to hospital for dehydration. Hours later, he says he feels ‘very good’
New York police say credit card skimmers have been found at several area Walmart stores.
Card skimmers found at multiple Walmart stores in New York: ‘Keep an eye on your account’
Technical Discussion: Another *Alert* For Tomorrow With More Flooding Concerns!
Technical Discussion: Another *Alert* For Tomorrow With More Flooding Concerns!
Generic police lights
Man wanted in Connecticut, Florida believed to be hiding in Enfield residence
Congregation member Gayle McFarland, of Montpelier, Vt., collects sodden table cloths in the...
Vermont starts long road to recovery from historic floods, helped by army of volunteers