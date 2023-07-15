Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Dog euthanized days after being rescued from house fire, family says

A family in Indiana says their dog did not survive after being rescued from a house fire.
A family in Indiana says their dog did not survive after being rescued from a house fire.(GoFundMe)
By WNDU staff, Monica Murphy and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - An Indiana family says their dog had to be put down after it was rescued from a house fire earlier this week.

WNDU reports that fire crews were called to a home that was on fire Thursday morning.

“There was an electrical fire in the basement, and it just rose up through the floor,” Emily Winterrowd, the daughter-in-law of the homeowner, said. “I was panicking.”

Arriving firefighters said they spotted heavy smoke and flames coming from the house.

According to family members, an 8-year-old girl and her babysitter were inside the home when the fire started along with their 3-year-old dog named Cain.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire and clear the house, including getting Cain outside.

“Everything was in flames, and it was right underneath where our dog was,” Winterrowd said.

Rescuers took Cain to an emergency veterinary clinic and was given oxygen.

“Seeing an animal who is incapable of breathing without assistance is extremely difficult,” Winterrowd said.

Unfortunately, the family said on Saturday Cain did not make it.

“Cain did not survive. We had to make the decision today due to the fluids in his lungs and struggling to breathe even with oxygen,” the family shared.

According to Winterrowd, her 8-year-old cousin and the babysitter are doing OK since escaping the fire.

The family has also set up a GoFundMe account to help with expenses.

Copyright 2023 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Sheehan
Pediatrician accused of sexually assaulting a patient during medical exam
The family of a woman killed by lawnmower calls for an investigation.
Woman found dead after lawn mower runs over her in park
Technical Discussion: Another *Alert* For Tomorrow With More Flooding Concerns!
Technical Discussion: *Alert* Sunday: Heavy Rainfall, Strong Storms, & Flooding!
Maureen Brainard-Barnes
Suspect taken into custody for Long Island killings; victims included Norwich woman
Man wanted in Connecticut, Florida taken into custody after hiding at Enfield home.
Man wanted in Connecticut, Florida taken into custody after hiding at Enfield home

Latest News

Officials give update on Henry County mass shooting that left at least 4 dead
5 people have been shot in Hartford, according to police.
4 people shot in Hartford
In this image from video, law enforcement officers work at the scene of a shooting Friday, July...
Fargo police say they don’t yet know the motive for a shooting that killed 1 officer and injured 2
Andre Longmore, a 40-year-old from Hampton, Georgia, is believed to be armed and dangerous,...
Authorities seek arrest of man suspected of killing 4 people in Georgia