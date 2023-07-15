Charter Oak Federal Credit Union’s website down amid technical issues

Conn. (WFSB) - A local bank is experiencing technical issues with their online platforms.

Charter Oak Federal Credit Union made a post on Facebook Friday evening saying they were experiencing website issues.

According to the bank’s Facebook post, the root cause of the issue appears to be an outage in the domain name system, or DNS.

The bank says the issue did not result in a data or security breach, and that personal and financial information remains secure.

“We understand this has been an inconvenience to our members. We appreciate your patience and will update this post once the domain is resolved,” said the bank in a post on Facebook.

As of Saturday morning, their website is still down. The bank says they are still working to resolve the issue.

According to the bank’s website, Charter Oak Federal Credit Union provides banking services to New London and Windham County.

