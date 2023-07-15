Summer Escapes
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640 million, among highest in lottery game’s history

FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The...
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The Mega Millions jackpot has grown again, to at least an estimated $640 million, after there was no winner Friday night, July 14.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 1:16 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(AP) - The Mega Millions top prize has grown again to an estimated $640 million after there was no winner of the lottery’s latest giant jackpot.

The numbers drawn late Friday night were: 10, 24, 48, 51, 66 and gold Mega Ball 15.

The estimated $640 million jackpot in the next drawing would only be distributed to a winner who chooses an annuity paid over 29 years. Nearly all grand prize winners opt to take a cash payout, which for Tuesday night’s drawing is an estimated $328 million.

Despite the game’s long odds of 1 in 302.6 million, players continue to purchase tickets as the size of the grand prize grows.

The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was April 18.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

