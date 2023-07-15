Northwestern Connecticut prepares for more wet weather

NORFOLK, Conn. (WFSB) - After severe thunderstorms went through northwest Connecticut earlier this week, some areas are preparing for more.

“I kind of felt like maybe I should build an ark, but who knows,” said Martha McLellan, Norfolk.

“We have three roads where the bridges are washed out completely, and they’ll be closed for months before we get repairs done on them,” said Richard Byrne, Emergency Management Director.

Byrne says they were stunned by the amount of rainfall that inundated their town over the past week.

“Sunday was a big rude awakening. We ended up with about 6 inches in 90 minutes, and then within 18 hours, we had 11 inches of rain in the southern part of town,” Bryne said.

Roads were flooded, bridges got washed out from high water levels, and now, pieces of asphalt lie in the water.

“It was quite the mess. A lot of water flowing down from 272 down this road. I had water up to my mailbox. My driveway was washed out. There was water all over the place,” McLellan said.

With more wet weather on the way, McLellan says it can’t get much worse.

Her home is on a hill, so she believes she will be okay, but she worries about others in town.

For those who may fear the impending rain, emergency management for the town gave a few tips.

“Number one, people that have wet basements need to be aware of that and have pumps ready to go for them,” Bryne said. “Pay attention to the weather and do what you have to do to save your home or your property.”

Byrne says first responders are preparing for anything that may come their way.

Although it may take months to repair the roads, they also say they are doing anything they can to get everything back to normal.

