State police seek Griswold robbery suspect

Conn. (WFSB) - State police are looking for a suspect who robbed a bank in the Jewett City section of Griswold.

The state’s Major Crime Squad is looking to identify a man who robbed Eastern Federal Bank Friday afternoon around 3:48 p.m.

The suspect is described as a white male with a pale complexion, is nearly 6′ tall, slender build, and is roughly 40 to 50 years old.

He was seen wearing a dark sweatshirt, sunglasses, a NY Yankees baseball hat, and tight leggings. He also had a nose ring and a lip ring, along with dark nail polish on his fingernails.

Griswold robbery suspect (Connecticut State Police)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Hubbard at (860) 848-6533.

