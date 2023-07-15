State police seek Griswold robbery suspect
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Conn. (WFSB) - State police are looking for a suspect who robbed a bank in the Jewett City section of Griswold.
The state’s Major Crime Squad is looking to identify a man who robbed Eastern Federal Bank Friday afternoon around 3:48 p.m.
The suspect is described as a white male with a pale complexion, is nearly 6′ tall, slender build, and is roughly 40 to 50 years old.
He was seen wearing a dark sweatshirt, sunglasses, a NY Yankees baseball hat, and tight leggings. He also had a nose ring and a lip ring, along with dark nail polish on his fingernails.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Hubbard at (860) 848-6533.
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.