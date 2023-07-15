Summer Escapes
State police seek Griswold robbery suspect

Suspect in Griswold robbery
Suspect in Griswold robbery(Connecticut State Police)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Conn. (WFSB) - State police are looking for a suspect who robbed a bank in the Jewett City section of Griswold.

The state’s Major Crime Squad is looking to identify a man who robbed Eastern Federal Bank Friday afternoon around 3:48 p.m.

The suspect is described as a white male with a pale complexion, is nearly 6′ tall, slender build, and is roughly 40 to 50 years old.

He was seen wearing a dark sweatshirt, sunglasses, a NY Yankees baseball hat, and tight leggings. He also had a nose ring and a lip ring, along with dark nail polish on his fingernails.

Griswold robbery suspect
Griswold robbery suspect(Connecticut State Police)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Hubbard at (860) 848-6533.

