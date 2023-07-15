Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Veteran celebrating 104th birthday credits ‘Jim Beam and Jack Daniels’ for his longevity

At 104 years old, Arthur Walters Jr. has a lot to smile about. (Source: WJLA)
By WJLA staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WJLA) - Arthur Walters Jr. has a lot to smile about. He just celebrated his 104th birthday.

Walters brags that he’s gotten this far without taking any medication.

He also has a big sense of humor.

“People always ask, ‘What do you attribute it [living this long] to?’ And I always say I have two good friends: Jim Beam and Jack Daniels,” Walters said.

When he was 22, Walters had his pilot’s license and enlisted in the Air Force.

Now, he is the only crew member from his squadron still alive.

Asked what advice he would give the younger generation, Walters said he would tell them if they really want something then they have to be willing to work for it.

And, if they fail, they should “Get back up and get back to it.”

Copyright 2023 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Sheehan
Pediatrician accused of sexually assaulting a patient during medical exam
The family of a woman killed by lawnmower calls for an investigation.
Woman found dead after lawn mower runs over her in park
Technical Discussion: Another *Alert* For Tomorrow With More Flooding Concerns!
Technical Discussion: *Alert* Sunday: Heavy Rainfall, Strong Storms, & Flooding!
Maureen Brainard-Barnes
Suspect taken into custody for Long Island killings; victims included Norwich woman
Man wanted in Connecticut, Florida taken into custody after hiding at Enfield home.
Man wanted in Connecticut, Florida taken into custody after hiding at Enfield home

Latest News

Officials give update on Henry County mass shooting that left at least 4 dead
5 people have been shot in Hartford, according to police.
4 people shot in Hartford
In this image from video, law enforcement officers work at the scene of a shooting Friday, July...
Fargo police say they don’t yet know the motive for a shooting that killed 1 officer and injured 2
A family in Indiana says their dog did not survive after being rescued from a house fire.
Dog euthanized days after being rescued from house fire, family says
Andre Longmore, a 40-year-old from Hampton, Georgia, is believed to be armed and dangerous,...
Authorities seek arrest of man suspected of killing 4 people in Georgia