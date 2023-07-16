Summer Escapes
New Haven Police say a 49-year-old man has died from a stabbing in the city

By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven Police are investigating a deadly stabbing.

Police say the incident occurred at around 1:35 pm.

They initially responded to a report of a person stabbed and unresponsive near the fire hydrant at the intersection of Lloyd St. and Exchange St, police said.

Police then located the victim, 49-year-old Robert Franklin.

Franklin was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital but later died of his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide can contact the New Haven Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

