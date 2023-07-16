One dead, Two injured in early morning shooting at social club

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - One person has died and two others are injured after a shooting in Waterbury.

Police say they responded to The Bunker Social Club at 4 AM after they were notified of a large crowd outside.

As they investigated, officers located an adult man inside the social club with a fatal gunshot wound.

He was pronounced deceased on scene.

As this occurred, two more adult male victims arrived at Saint Mary’s Hospital with gunshot wounds.

It is believed they were injured at the social club.

They are both in stable condition.

Police say this investigation is active and ongoing.

