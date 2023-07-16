Tornado watch in effect and roads closed, Wet weather caused damage across the state

(WFSB) - Areas all across the state have been affected by the wet weather.

In New Haven, the terminal for Tweed Airport has closed due to flooding.

Waterbury was also hit hard by flooding.

It is estimated that areas of Waterbury got up to 5″ of rain.

An Emergency Operations Center was opened up to respond to reports of flooding.

Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary provided a list of areas to avoid:

º Homer/Huntington

º Watertown Ave/East Aurora

º Freight Street

º Highland/West Main Street

º Hans Ave

º Chase Ave/Fanning Street

º Wolcott Street at East Main Street

º 650 Wolcott St

º 3000 North Main Street

º Bank at Porter Street

º Manor Avenue

º 694 Lakewood Avenue

East Haven Police warned residents to avoid the area of Hemingway Ave.

Please avoid the area of Hemingway Ave / Coe Ave between Main Street / Silver Sands Road due to severe flooding.

Channel 3 viewers have sent in many videos of flooding and damage, especially in Bristol.

Rt 229 is closed at Rt 72 because of water over the road.

Route 72 in Bristol (WFSB)

Bristol Police say the area of Middle Street and Riverside Avenue will remain closed for an extended period of time.

Some people in Bristol have found creative ways to travel...

