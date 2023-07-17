Summer Escapes
2 dead in Glastonbury crash

Two people were killed in a crash that happened in Glastonbury on Sunday.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Police identified the victims as 20-year-old Yiriel Cintron of Marlborough and 16-year-old Brandon Amiot of Lebanon.

According to police, they were sent to the 1100 block of Manchester Road just before 2 a.m. on Sunday.

They reported that they found the vehicle crashed into a tree.

Cintron was the driver and Amiot was his passenger, police said.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said Cintron was headed northbound when he left the roadway for some reason and hit the tree. They said they’re still trying to figure out what caused him to veer off the road.

No other details were released.

