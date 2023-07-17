Summer Escapes
Cities, towns brace for weeks-long flooding recovery

By Olivia Schueller and Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Cities and towns across the state are assessing the damage from Sunday’s flooding.

The City of Waterbury took a major hit from torrential downpours that flooded multiple areas.

One of the hardest hit areas in the city was Homer Street and Thomaston Avenue.

Monday, the intersection operated as normal with drivers getting into and out of a Cumberland Farms.

It was a different story on Sunday when the driveway was blocked by water on either side. Several cars were submerged in water and drivers were unable to get them out. Channel 3 judged at least a foot of water in the road.

For more than an hour, crews tried to plow water into storm drains to get the flooding down.

Despite police and the Waterbury Fire Department blocking off areas of the road, some drivers decided to test the water for themselves.

Significant flooding was seen in other areas of the city as well.

Channel 3 spent time at East Farm and West Main streets. Both of those spots experienced similar flooding.

The water receded in the city as of Monday morning, but debris remained.

Heavy rocks were strewn along the roads after they came down from higher areas of elevation.

Officials urged drivers to be cautious.

Waterbury police said it will take weeks to clean up and fix the roads.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

