CT man wanted for woman’s murder arrested in Ohio

By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Police in Ohio found a man wanted for a woman’s murder in Bridgeport.

Derick Francis, also known as Ainsley Forbes, was arrested in Solon, OH back in April.

Derrick Francis, also known as Ainsley Forbes, was arrested in Ohio. He was wanted for the...
Derrick Francis, also known as Ainsley Forbes, was arrested in Ohio. He was wanted for the murder of Brianna McKoy in Bridgeport.(Bridgeport police)

Friday, members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force traveled to Ohio and took the 41-year-old suspect into custody and brought him back to Connecticut.

Francis is accused of murdering Brianna McKoy in Bridgeport on April 6.

He’s scheduled to face a judge in Bridgeport on Monday and was held on a $3 million bond.

Detectives with Solon police informed Bridgeport police that they had Francis in custody back on April 17. They said they conducted a motor vehicle stop during which he fled on foot.

Solon police pursued and caught him. They also reported that they found a loaded gun in his vehicle.

In addition to the warrant out of Bridgeport, Solon police said he faces gun charges in Ohio.

