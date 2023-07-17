Summer Escapes
Elton John testifies for the defense in Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault trial

FILE - Elton John performs at the final show of his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour in...
FILE - Elton John performs at the final show of his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour in Stockholm, Saturday, July 8, 2023. John appeared remotely from Monaco to testify for the defense in the Kevin Spacey sexual assault trial.(Caisa Rasmussen | AP Photo/Caisa Rasmussen)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — Elton John testified Monday for the defense in Kevin Spacey ‘s sexual assault trial.

John appeared remotely from Monaco to testify after his husband, David Furnish, said Spacey only once attended the annual gala the singer held at his Windsor home.

One of the alleged victims accused Spacey of aggressively grabbing his crotch while he was driving with him to the ball in 2004 or 2005.

Spacey testified that he only attended the event in 2001. Furnish testified earlier that he had checked photographs and that was the only year Spacey attended.

John said Spacey spent the night at the house after the ball the one time he attended.

Spacey, 63, has pleaded not guilty to a dozen charges that include sexual and indecent assault counts and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

One dead, Three in critical condition after quadruple shooting in Hartford
