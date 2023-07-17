Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Extrication needed in East Haddam crash

A driver needed to be freed by emergency crews following a crash in East Haddam on Sunday.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST HADDAM, CT (WFSB) - A driver needed to be freed by emergency crews following a crash in East Haddam on Sunday.

The East Haddam Fire Department said it, along with members of the Salem Fire Department, were sent to Salam Road around 3:50 p.m.

It was reported that one person was trapped in a vehicle with extrication needed.

A driver needed to be freed by firefighters following a crash on Salem Road in East Haddam on...
A driver needed to be freed by firefighters following a crash on Salem Road in East Haddam on July 16.(East Haddam Fire Department)

Firefighters from both departments worked together to get the driver out.

The person was freed about 23 minutes after the report and transported to a hospital.

There’s no word on the driver’s condition.

Connecticut State Police were said to be investigating how the crash happened.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, Three in critical condition after quadruple shooting in Hartford
One dead, Three in critical condition after quadruple shooting in Hartford
surface smoke - WFSB
Technical Discussion: A quieter day with sunshine; Hot, possibly hazy & very humid
Canceled flights and roads closed, Wet weather caused damage across the state
Canceled flights and roads closed, Wet weather caused damage across the state
437 Watertown Ave, Waterbury, CT
One dead, Two injured in early morning shooting at social club
Escaped inmate Michael Burham is back in custody in northwest Pennsylvania.
Homicide suspect captured after using bed sheets to escape Pennsylvania jail

Latest News

Fire tore through a home on North Main Street in East Granby the evening of July 16. Heavy...
Fire tears through home in East Granby
Joseph Anthony Bird faces child pornography and risk of injury charges, according to...
Wallingford man accused of trying to buy sexual encounter with teenage girl
Your Monday morning update
surface smoke - WFSB
Technical Discussion: A quieter day with sunshine; Hot, possibly hazy & very humid