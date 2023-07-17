Extrication needed in East Haddam crash
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT
EAST HADDAM, CT (WFSB) - A driver needed to be freed by emergency crews following a crash in East Haddam on Sunday.
The East Haddam Fire Department said it, along with members of the Salem Fire Department, were sent to Salam Road around 3:50 p.m.
It was reported that one person was trapped in a vehicle with extrication needed.
Firefighters from both departments worked together to get the driver out.
The person was freed about 23 minutes after the report and transported to a hospital.
There’s no word on the driver’s condition.
Connecticut State Police were said to be investigating how the crash happened.
