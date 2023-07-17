Extrication needed in East Haddam crash

EAST HADDAM, CT (WFSB) - A driver needed to be freed by emergency crews following a crash in East Haddam on Sunday.

The East Haddam Fire Department said it, along with members of the Salem Fire Department, were sent to Salam Road around 3:50 p.m.

It was reported that one person was trapped in a vehicle with extrication needed.

A driver needed to be freed by firefighters following a crash on Salem Road in East Haddam on July 16. (East Haddam Fire Department)

Firefighters from both departments worked together to get the driver out.

The person was freed about 23 minutes after the report and transported to a hospital.

There’s no word on the driver’s condition.

Connecticut State Police were said to be investigating how the crash happened.

