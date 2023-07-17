Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Fire tears through home in East Granby

By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST GRANBY, CT (WFSB) - Fire ripped through a home in East Granby late Sunday night.

It happened on North Main Street.

Fire tore through a home on North Main Street in East Granby the evening of July 16. Heavy...
Fire tore through a home on North Main Street in East Granby the evening of July 16. Heavy damage could be seen the following morning.(WFSB)

By the time Channel 3′s crew arrived on Monday morning, heavy damage could be seen.

Personnel from the Connecticut State Police Fire & Explosion Investigative Unit responded to the scene to help East Granby firefighters.

Both state police and East Granby firefighters have yet to release any details.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, Three in critical condition after quadruple shooting in Hartford
One dead, Three in critical condition after quadruple shooting in Hartford
surface smoke - WFSB
Technical Discussion: A quieter day with sunshine; Hot, possibly hazy & very humid
Canceled flights and roads closed, Wet weather caused damage across the state
Canceled flights and roads closed, Wet weather caused damage across the state
437 Watertown Ave, Waterbury, CT
One dead, Two injured in early morning shooting at social club
Escaped inmate Michael Burham is back in custody in northwest Pennsylvania.
Homicide suspect captured after using bed sheets to escape Pennsylvania jail

Latest News

Derrick Francis, also known as Ainsley Forbes, was arrested in Ohio. He was wanted for the...
CT man wanted for woman’s murder arrested in Ohio
surface smoke - WFSB
Technical Discussion: A quieter day with sunshine; Hot, possibly hazy & very humid
Joseph Anthony Bird faces child pornography and risk of injury charges, according to...
Wallingford man accused of trying to buy sexual encounter with teenage girl
Your Monday morning update