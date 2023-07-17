Fire tears through home in East Granby

EAST GRANBY, CT (WFSB) - Fire ripped through a home in East Granby late Sunday night.

It happened on North Main Street.

Fire tore through a home on North Main Street in East Granby the evening of July 16. Heavy damage could be seen the following morning. (WFSB)

By the time Channel 3′s crew arrived on Monday morning, heavy damage could be seen.

Personnel from the Connecticut State Police Fire & Explosion Investigative Unit responded to the scene to help East Granby firefighters.

Both state police and East Granby firefighters have yet to release any details.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

