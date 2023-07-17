Summer Escapes
State officials about flooding impacts on farming, food supply chain

Many of the crops at Draghi's Farm in South Glastonbury were underwater.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SOUTH GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Flooding has impacted the state’s farms and the food supply chain.

Gov. Ned Lamont and a number of other state officials held a news conference at 10 a.m. in South Glastonbury to discuss it.

Lamont was at Killam and Bassette Farmstead in South Glastonbury to view flood damage the farm recently experienced.

He said and others spoke about the impact that flooding has had on farms across Connecticut and its effect on the food supply chain.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Rep. John Larson, agriculture commissioner Bryan Hurlburt, energy and environmental protection commissioner Katie Dykes, and several local farmers, including Chris Bassette, owner of Killam and Bassette Farmstead, were also on hand.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

