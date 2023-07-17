Summer Escapes
Hamden crash damages traffic light, utility pole and bus shelter

By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - An intersection in Hamden was closed because a traffic signal was among the damage left behind by a crash.

Police said the crash happened in the area of Dixwell Avenue and Chirch Street around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Two drivers were involved.

“The preliminary investigation suggests that both vehicles were traveling [southbound] on Dixwell Avenue when the two vehicles collided, causing one vehicle to veer off the road and strike a utility pole, while the other vehicle also veered off the road striking a second utility pole, a bus shelter structure, and a traffic signal control box,” police said in a news release.

The driver and passenger of one of the vehicles were transported to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries and were also transported to a hospital.

“Crews from several utility companies responded and have repaired much of the damage,” police said. “The traffic signal control box will need to be replaced and the traffic signal at the intersection of Dixwell Avenue and Church Street will not be operable and out of order.”

They said Church Street at the intersection with Dixwell Avenue was closed until the traffic signal could be repaired. Barricades were placed in the area and drivers were asked to use alternate routes to the closure.

Residents of Church Street were asked to use Circular Avenue or the various side streets to get to Church Street.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Police described the investigation into the crash as ongoing. Any witnesses were asked to contact the Hamden Police Department at 203-230-4000.

