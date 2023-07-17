Here’s what you need to know if you are heading to Luke Combs at Gillette Stadium this weekend

FOXBOROUGH, Mass (WFSB) - Luke Combs will take the stage at Gillette Stadium for two nights this Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22. The shows starts at 5:45 p.m. with gates opening at 5 p.m. Parking lots are scheduled to open at 1:45 p.m.

Stadium officials are urging fans to allow plenty of time for travel.

Opening acts on Friday night include The Avett Brothers, Gary Allan and David Lee Murphy. Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb will join Combs on Saturday night.

Here are more details from stadium officials:

PARKING

Stadium lots will open for parking at 1:45 p.m. Gillette Stadium offers general parking for all ticket holders. General parking is located on the opposite side of Route 1 from the stadium and is included in the price of the event ticket. A parking pass is not required for general parking. For ticketholders wishing to park on the stadium side of Route 1, prepaid parking passes are available for $50. In order to purchase a prepaid parking pass, ticketholders must use the same email address that their event tickets are associated with. Ticketholders may only purchase one prepaid parking pass per account per event. Please note that prepaid parking passes are limited and are subject to availability. Oversize vehicle parking is located in Lot 55, accessible from P10 North and P10 South from the north and south respectively, and is included in the price of the event ticket. ADA parking will be accessible from P1 when traveling from the north and P7 when traveling from the south. For more parking information, visit gillettestadium.com/parking/.

ENTRANCES

Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. Fans can enter through the Bank of America, CVS Health and Ticketmaster Gates for this event, and fans with field seats should enter via the Enel Plaza only. ADA entry is available through the Ticketmaster Gate on the east and Bank of America Gate on the west. Gillette Stadium provides two dedicated ADA Elevators for guests needing additional accommodations and requiring elevator access: one on the east side of the stadium at the Ticketmaster Gate, and one on the west side of the stadium at the W1 entrance. Club and suite ticketholders should enter via the E1, E2, W1, W2, W3 or W4 entrances. A full stadium map and seating chart is available at gillettestadium.com/general-seating-chart/.

CLEAR BAG POLICY IN EFFECT

Fans attending concerts are reminded that bags larger than a small wristlet or handheld wallet will not be allowed inside Gillette Stadium, per the venue’s clear bag policy, which is in effect at all ticketed events. If carrying a bag into the stadium is necessary, there are three options: a clear plastic bag the size of a one-gallon Ziploc bag, a clear plastic vinyl or PVC bag that does not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12,” or a small wristlet or handheld wallet not exceeding 4.5″ x 6.5″. Please note that bags larger than the permitted size, including purses, shoulder bags and backpacks, will not be allowed inside Gillette Stadium and will not be held or stored by the venue. These items must be returned to a vehicle before entering the stadium. For more information on the clear bag policy, visit gillettestadium.com/bagpolicy/.

PROHIBITED ITEMS

Per stadium and artist management, prohibited items at Gillette Stadium include, but are not limited to: GoPro/video cameras, tripods/monopods, professional cameras and cameras with detachable lenses, selfie sticks, strollers, backpacks, lasers, umbrellas, outside food and beverage, balloons, beach balls, noisemakers and any items deemed dangerous and/or inappropriate by stadium management. Polaroid cameras and portable phones chargers are permitted. Signs are permitted but they cannot be larger than 11″ x 17″. Lights and battery packs are not permitted on signage, clothing or any other objects. Stadium and artist management reserve the right to prohibit signs or banners due to message content. For more information on prohibited items at Gillette Stadium, visit gillettestadium.com/bagpolicy/.

TICKETING

Tickets are digital and accessible via mobile device. Fans can access and manage mobile tickets via the Gillette Stadium app which is available on the App Store (for iPhone users) and Google Play Store (for Android users). Gillette Stadium officials strongly encourage guests to add their mobile tickets to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay prior to arriving at the stadium gates to beat busy network connections and for ease of entry into the venue. Additional information on mobile ticketing can be found at gillettestadium.com/tickets/mobile/.

Ticketmaster is the official ticket vendor for all Gillette Stadium events. Gillette Stadium officials want to remind fans that all tickets purchased through secondary markets are at risk of being invalid counterfeit tickets. If fans are not purchasing tickets through an authorized seller, they should ensure they are purchasing tickets via a website/person(s) they trust. The Gillette Stadium Ticket Office is unable to confirm the validity of tickets prior to entry into the stadium on the specific event date. For more ticketing information, visit gillettestadium.com/tickets/.

SPECIAL EVENT TRAIN SERVICE

The MBTA Commuter Rail and Keolis are providing round-trip, special event train service from both Boston and Providence for the Saturday, July 22 show. A limited number of $20 round-trip tickets are on sale now exclusively via the mTicket app. Tickets for each special event train are sold separately and need to be purchased for the correct station of origin (Boston or Providence). Tickets must be purchased prior to boarding the event train. All passengers, including children 11 and under, must have a ticket to board the train. These are special event trains and ticket sales will be stopped once the maximum capacity is reached. Regular Commuter Rail tickets and passes are not valid for special event trains. Please note: There will be no special event train service available for the Friday, July 21 show. Guests choosing to travel to Gillette Stadium for the Friday, July 21 show via the regularly scheduled Foxboro Station weekday Commuter Rail service should note that the last weekday Commuter Rail train departs for Boston at 10:20 p.m.

Any prohibited items at Gillette Stadium, including bags that do not comply with the stadium’s Clear Bag Policy, will not be permitted on the trains. Additionally, no personal items may be left on the trains during the concert. For more information on the trains to Gillette Stadium, visit mbta.com/destinations/gillette-stadium.

South Station Train Schedule to Gillette Stadium for Saturday, July 22

South Station: Departs for Gillette Stadium at 3:35 PM

Back Bay: Departs for Gillette Stadium at 3:40 PM

Dedham Corp: Departs for Gillette Stadium at 4:00 PM

Arrive: Train arrives at Gillette Stadium at 4:35 PM

Providence Train Schedule to Gillette Stadium for Saturday, July 22

Providence: Departs for Gillette Stadium at 3:25 PM

Pawtucket/Central Falls: Departs for Gillette Stadium at 3:31 PM

Attleboro: Departs for Gillette Stadium at 3:45 PM

Mansfield: Departs for Gillette Stadium at 3:55 PM

Arrive: Train arrives at Gillette Stadium at 4:40 PM

NOTE: Trains will depart from Gillette Stadium 30 minutes after the conclusion of the concert.

DESIGNATED RIDESHARE LOCATION

Gillette Stadium has a designated rideshare drop off and pick up location in Lot 15 adjacent to Bass Pro Shops. Concertgoers can schedule an Uber or Lyft ride to and from the venue through the rideshare service’s mobile app. Please note that Gillette Stadium makes no representation about the availability, cost, or quality of any rideshare, taxi or limousine service. The companies and individuals that operate these services are solely responsible for providing these services. Gillette Stadium officials recommend that guests contact these companies and individuals in advance of an event to confirm that the services will be available or have a secondary plan for a safe ride home.

TAXI STAND LOCATION

Gillette Stadium has a designated taxi stand location in Lot 6A on the east side of the stadium. Taxis will be available at this location following the conclusion of each concert. Please note that taxis are limited and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

GILLETTE STADIUM IS A CASHLESS VENUE

Gillette Stadium is completely cashless. All fan points of sale accept electronic payment only including debit and credit cards, wallet or watch. The venue has deployed cash-to-card machines throughout the stadium for guests who bring cash, which is converted to a VISA card that can be used at any point of sale inside the stadium and anywhere VISA is accepted.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.