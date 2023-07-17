I-Team: Drivers complain of emissions test late fees with no warning

(WFSB) - A late fee with no warning: It’s a complaint about the DMV the I-Team kept getting into our tipline.

Viewers reached out saying they got charged late fees for their emissions tests without receiving notices first.

One of those viewers was Robert LiMarzi of Meriden. LiMarzi was confused when he got a letter in the mail saying he was being charged a $20 late fee for his emissions test.

“I was baffled by this because I never got a previous letter,” said LiMarzi. “”I check my mail every day. I’m very vigilant with that. I never got any notice to tell me my emissions test was due.”

It’s a complaint they hear often at Herb’s Automotive in East Hartford. They test the emissions of dozens of cars every day.

“A lot of people will come in and say that we’re late, we owe you an extra $20,” said Joe Tatasciore, owner of Herb’s Automotive.

Tatasciore says he thinks the answer to the issue is simple: make sure people get the postcard notification.

“I don’t know who handles the mailings of these postcards. I really don’t know the answer to that and why it’s happening,” said Tatasciore.

The DMV mails out the postcard notifications using a vendor called OPUS. A DMV spokesperson says the postcard will come at least 45 days before your emissions test is due.

The DMV says OPUS keeps records of when and where every postcard was sent and even takes photos of each mailing.

However, the numbers show somehow tens of thousands of people are still missing their emissions deadline every year. The I-Team requested data showing how much the DMV has made off of late fees over the last five years.

Year Emissions Test Late Fees Collected 2018 $2,362,090 2019 $2,582,680 2020 $1,063,780 2021 $2,841,140 2022 $2,610,640 1/1/23-6/7/23 $1,594,920

On average, the DMV took in more than $2 million in lates fees each year, except in 2020 when people were given extensions because of the pandemic. So far this year, the DMV is on pace to make more than $3 million which would mean more than 150,000 people missing their deadline and getting charged.

The I-Team asked DMV commissioner Tony Guerrera why he thinks this is happening.

“It’s funny you say that, because like anything else we provide texting, emails and a letter to your home, but sometimes when people see a letter from DMV they are like ‘oh I already paid my registration and they tend to throw it away,” said Guerrera.

Guerrera says the DMV has tried different postcard sizes and fonts to see if that would help. Last year, the DMV launched a service where you can sign up for text alerts. There’s email alerts too.

Guerrera is hoping as more people learn about this service, fewer people will be charged.

“I would hope that number does come down, and if it doesn’t then we need to look at that,” said Guerrera.

LiMarzi may never find out exactly what happened with his postcard. The DMV says their records show the postcard was sent.

What LiMarzi does know is that as the fees add up for the state, the fees are draining his budget.

“$20 means a lot to me right now,” said LiMarzi. “That $20 means putting food in my stomach.”

