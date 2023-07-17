Jason Aldean reschedules Hartford show after suffering heat stroke during recent performance

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A new date for a Jason Aldean concert has been announced after his most recent performance was cut short when he experienced heat stroke.

The country singer experienced heat stroke during his most recent performance at the Xfinity Theater in Hartford.

A rep for Aldean says he recovered and is feeling better after Saturday’s performance.

The rescheduled date for the show is July 30.

Tickets from the July 15 show will be honored, according to the Xfinity Theater.

Additional tickets will be available HERE.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.