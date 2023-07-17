Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Juvenile charged after accidentally shooting himself with stolen firearm

East Haven police. (file)
East Haven police. (file)(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A juvenile is facing charges after he allegedly shot himself in the leg with a stolen firearm, according to police.

It happened Sunday at a home on Hughes Street in East Haven, authorities said.

The juvenile called 911 to report he shot himself in the leg while handling a firearm, East Haven police said.

Officers arrived and found the juvenile with a gunshot wound to his left leg, said police.

He was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for non-life-threating injuries.

“Several other juveniles were in the residence at the time of the shooting,” said East Haven police.

Nobody else was injured in the incident, authorities said.

“The .40 caliber firearm used in the shooting was located within the residence and was determined to have been stolen out of North Carolina in 2011,” said East Haven police.

The juvenile was released from the hospital and taken into police custody.

He was arrested and charged with Illegal discharge of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.

Police said the juvenile was released to a guardian and is set to appear in juvenile court in New Haven on July 17.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday storm potential - WFSB
Technical Discussion: A risk for showers tomorrow, with a break from the humidity midweek!
One dead, Three in critical condition after quadruple shooting in Hartford
One dead, Three in critical condition after quadruple shooting in Hartford
Canceled flights and roads closed, Wet weather caused damage across the state
Canceled flights and roads closed, Wet weather caused damage across the state
Manchester deadly crash - WFSB map
2 dead in Glastonbury crash
437 Watertown Ave, Waterbury, CT
One dead, Two injured in early morning shooting at social club

Latest News

Luke Combs
Here’s what you need to know if you are heading to Luke Combs at Gillette Stadium this weekend
Richard Markey, of Wolcott, is accused of hitting officers with a police baton during the...
Wolcott man accused of attacking officers with police baton during Capitol riots
New Haven Police Generic
Man stabbed at train station in New Haven
(Source: Pixabay)
Town beaches closed Monday following significant rainfall