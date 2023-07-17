Juvenile charged after accidentally shooting himself with stolen firearm

EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A juvenile is facing charges after he allegedly shot himself in the leg with a stolen firearm, according to police.

It happened Sunday at a home on Hughes Street in East Haven, authorities said.

The juvenile called 911 to report he shot himself in the leg while handling a firearm, East Haven police said.

Officers arrived and found the juvenile with a gunshot wound to his left leg, said police.

He was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for non-life-threating injuries.

“Several other juveniles were in the residence at the time of the shooting,” said East Haven police.

Nobody else was injured in the incident, authorities said.

“The .40 caliber firearm used in the shooting was located within the residence and was determined to have been stolen out of North Carolina in 2011,” said East Haven police.

The juvenile was released from the hospital and taken into police custody.

He was arrested and charged with Illegal discharge of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.

Police said the juvenile was released to a guardian and is set to appear in juvenile court in New Haven on July 17.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.