Man stabbed at train station in New Haven

New Haven Police Generic
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A man was stabbed at the Union Station in New Haven over the weekend.

It happened around 12:09 a.m. Sunday, according to police.

Officers found a man with multiple stab wounds. He was on the left side of the station, police said.

The victim was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, said police.

“Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit and the Bureau of Identification arrived at the location to review video surveillance, collect evidence, and interview witnesses,” New Haven police said.

Investigators found a large knife at the scene and took it as evidence.

A man was shot at Union Station on July 5. Police are searching for two men as part of that investigation.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to call the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. An anonymous tip can be left at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

